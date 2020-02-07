Oscar Winning Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's Fabulous Career

Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations to his name.

In 2016, DiCaprio won an Academy Award for his gritty, gut-wrenching performance in "The Revenant." DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old, starting in commercials and TV.

But according to Business Insider, his role in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" catapulted him to movie stardom.

The "Titanic" actor has an estimated net worth of $260 million, and is a staunch advocate for climate health.