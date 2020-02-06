Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars
Laura Dern Wins
Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars The 53-year-old won for her role
as lawyer Nora Fanshaw
in 'Marriage Story.'
The daughter of actors Bruce Dern
and Diane Ladd, she thanked
both parents in her speech.
Laura Dern, via
Academy Awards This is Dern's first Academy Award as
an actress and third nomination.
She was previously nominated for
best supporting actress in 2014's 'Wild' and best actress in 1991's 'Rambling Rose.'
The Oscar follows Dern's Golden Globe win for best supporting actress in
a motion picture.