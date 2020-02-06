Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars The 53-year-old won for her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in 'Marriage Story.'

The daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, she thanked both parents in her speech.

Laura Dern, via Academy Awards This is Dern's first Academy Award as an actress and third nomination.

She was previously nominated for best supporting actress in 2014's 'Wild' and best actress in 1991's 'Rambling Rose.'

The Oscar follows Dern's Golden Globe win for best supporting actress in a motion picture.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tessa Thompson Honors 'Little Women's Laura Dern & Greta Gerwig at Female Oscar Nominees Luncheon Event

Tessa Thompson steps out in a chic look for Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion...
Just Jared - Published

Laura Dern gets early birthday present with Oscars win

Laura Dern got an early birthday present as she won the best supporting actress Oscar.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nksagar

Naresh Kumar Sagar #Sagarmediainc: #Oscars for Laura Dern supporting actress. South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ wins best international feat… https://t.co/ukXVIGT3Lx 10 seconds ago

jaemjaemis

Parasite (2019) Oscar Winner for Best Picture RT @Variety: "If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now," Laura Dern says of the #LittleWomen director #Oscars ht… 16 seconds ago

ItsLazos

Λάζος Μαντικός RT @CNN: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” #Oscars https://t.co/4zLeB7l0D7 https://t.co/8cTTevhNhB 40 seconds ago

AladeFavour

Psycho President RT @CNN: The Oscar (at last) goes to Laura Dern. The actress won her first ever Academy Award for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw i… 44 seconds ago

dis1co

스큅입니다😷 RT @Variety: Laura Dern just won Netflix its first acting #Oscar https://t.co/8Qv2zpevY9 59 seconds ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor, Laura Dern Is Best Supporting Actress – NDTV News https://t.co/rNJC6Rm2ZB 1 minute ago

denisegerenza

Denise RT @enews: "Some say 'never meet your heroes, but if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." Laura Dern wins Best Actress in… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:03Published

Laura Dern in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Laura Dern in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Laura Dern talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.