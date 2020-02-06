Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars The 53-year-old won for her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in 'Marriage Story.'

The daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, she thanked both parents in her speech.

Laura Dern, via Academy Awards This is Dern's first Academy Award as an actress and third nomination.

She was previously nominated for best supporting actress in 2014's 'Wild' and best actress in 1991's 'Rambling Rose.'

The Oscar follows Dern's Golden Globe win for best supporting actress in a motion picture.