China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday.

The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

According to Reuters, the epidemic has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland.

Sunday’s death toll of 97 was the largest in a single day since the outbreak was first detected in December in Wuhan.