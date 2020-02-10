Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:05s - Published Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder Robert Williams, the suspect in two separate attacks against police officers over the weekend, has been hit with multiple charges, including attempted murder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports 0

