'The Neighbors' Window' Director Marshall Curry Discusses Best Live-Action Short Win Backstage at Oscars 2020 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:32s - Published 'The Neighbors' Window' won the Oscar for best live-action short. 'The Neighbors' Window' won the Oscar for best live-action short.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Shia LaBeouf Presents With 'Peanut Butter Falcon' Co-Star Zack Gottsagen at Oscars 2020 Shia LaBeouf takes the stage with his The Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen at the 2020...

Just Jared - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like