Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kohli & Co. aim to avoid whitewash against New Zealand

Kohli & Co. aim to avoid whitewash against New Zealand

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
Kohli & Co. aim to avoid whitewash against New Zealand

Kohli & Co. aim to avoid whitewash against New Zealand

After 5-0 win in T20 series, India is now on the verge of losing all the matches in the ODI series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Shastri, Hardik Pandya, ex-cricketers applaud Virat Kohli's boys on Twitter

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri led the applause for Virat Kohli's team after their managed to...
Mid-Day - Published

NZ vs IND T20I: We need everyone to be the best version of themselves, says Kohli

India notched up a rare 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand with a seven-run win in the fifth and final...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vinodnanchahal

vinod nanchahal 3rd ODI: India look to avoid rare whitewash against red-hot New Zealand https://t.co/PF8CZTgsnc via @indiatoday 10 hours ago

Sandeep78651213

Sandeep yadav RT @NewsNationTV: After losing the first two ODIs against New Zealand, can #TeamIndia avoid whitewash humiliation tomorrow? #NZvIND #INDvN… 13 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation After losing the first two ODIs against New Zealand, can #TeamIndia avoid whitewash humiliation tomorrow? #NZvIND… https://t.co/rBL7orqB8G 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs NZ | ‘Unfortunate that Rohit can’t be a part of the ODI series’: Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a presser on the upcoming ODI series as India is all set to play New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Feb 05. Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming series due to a calf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co complete T20I clean sweep in NZ | Oneindia News

Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Tauranga. With this win the men in blue created a massive record..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.