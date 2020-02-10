Global  

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie &apos;Parasite&apos; becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Gloria Tso reports.
