'Parasite' makes history at Oscars 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:46s - Published 'Parasite' makes history at Oscars South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

