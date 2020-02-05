Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘calls me Lover’ Hollywood actor Brad Pittgeles, Feb 5 (IANS) says he has a “lover” kind of bond with “Once...

Fab Newz - Published 5 days ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life









You Might Like



Tweets about this