Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idina Menzel > Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘calls me Lover’

Hollywood actor Brad Pittgeles, Feb 5 (IANS)  says he has a “lover” kind of bond with “Once...
Fab Newz - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone but not without several memorable moments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Mindy Kaling was 'thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness' at the Oscars [Video]Mindy Kaling was 'thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness' at the Oscars

Mindy Kaling has admitted that she was "thrown off by Brad Pitt's good looking-ness" at the Oscars.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.