Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mobile World Congress > Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

The coronavirus outbreak is starting to play havoc with big business get-togethers.

Among the victims, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - the headline event of the year for the mobile phone industry, due to take place in two weeks.

On Monday (February 10) there was even talk it could be canceled.

Organizers have denied that, but a rising number of big names are pulling out.

Amazon and Sony just the latest to say they won't attend.

Companies including LG, Ericsson, and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia had already pulled out.

Huawei says it will still participate, though visitors from China will have to prove they have been out of the country for two weeks before the event.

Troubles too 6,700 miles away in Singapore.

The city's biennial air show is feeling the effect of the virus.

Major firms including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon say they won't attend, though organizers are putting on a brave face: (SOUNDBITE) (English) LECK CHET LAM, EXPERIA EVENTS MANAGING DIRECTOR, SAYING: "The people who decided to withdraw, we respect their decision.

We're putting up the platform.

It's really their choice to come and participate or not participate." With Singapore having over 40 confirmed cases of the virus, public attendance at the event will also be limited.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows... 4 minutes ago

Gander_News_g4

Business News Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows https://t.co/slr2NBaoVU via @circleboom 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medics on Air China plane check passengers' temperatures in bid to contain new virus [Video]Medics on Air China plane check passengers' temperatures in bid to contain new virus

Medics check the temperature of passengers on a plane before letting them off in an attempt to contain a new SARS-like virus sweeping China. Video filmed on Air China flight CA119 from Wuhan to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

'Salute To Stuart' party for Stuart Air Show [Video]"Salute To Stuart" party for Stuart Air Show

Get ready to spread your winds at a party to benefit the 2020 Audi Stuart Air Show.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.