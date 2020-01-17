Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

The coronavirus outbreak is starting to play havoc with big business get-togethers.

Among the victims, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - the headline event of the year for the mobile phone industry, due to take place in two weeks.

On Monday (February 10) there was even talk it could be canceled.

Organizers have denied that, but a rising number of big names are pulling out.

Amazon and Sony just the latest to say they won't attend.

Companies including LG, Ericsson, and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia had already pulled out.

Huawei says it will still participate, though visitors from China will have to prove they have been out of the country for two weeks before the event.

Troubles too 6,700 miles away in Singapore.

The city's biennial air show is feeling the effect of the virus.

Major firms including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon say they won't attend, though organizers are putting on a brave face: (SOUNDBITE) (English) LECK CHET LAM, EXPERIA EVENTS MANAGING DIRECTOR, SAYING: "The people who decided to withdraw, we respect their decision.

We're putting up the platform.

It's really their choice to come and participate or not participate." With Singapore having over 40 confirmed cases of the virus, public attendance at the event will also be limited.