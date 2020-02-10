Global  

Nicola Sturgeon meets with Michel Barnier in Brussels

Nicola Sturgeon meets with Michel Barnier in Brussels

Nicola Sturgeon meets with Michel Barnier in Brussels

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels to discuss Scotland's future relationship with the European Union.

Report by Blairm.

