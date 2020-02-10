Global  

Natalie Portman's Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape to the Oscars with the names of eight female directors embroidered down it, in a show of solidarity as no women were nominated in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards once again.

Only five women have ever received nominations in the category, with Kathryn Bigelow the only female director ever to take home an Oscar for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
