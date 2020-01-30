Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Moments

Timothée Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix gawks at his fiancée Rooney Mara, and Laura Dern brings her Legendary Mom, Diane Ladd as her date at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her...

Looks from Billy Porter and Laura Dern, plus 10-year-old Julia Butters' turkey sandwich were among...

Moonbowgirl☁Amanda Everall RT @BuzzFeedNews : From tear-jerking speeches to red carpet moments, here are all the feel-good moments from the #Oscars 🥰https://t.co/1LtWg… 13 minutes ago