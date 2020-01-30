Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Moments
Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Moments
Timothée Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix gawks at his fiancée Rooney Mara, and Laura Dern brings her Legendary Mom, Diane Ladd as her date at the 92nd Academy Awards.
