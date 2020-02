oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia

AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES IN MAINLAND CHINA ITSELF.

WITH BONHOMIE ON DISPLAY, IN A LETTER TO CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi JINPING PM MODI HAD OFFERED ASSISTANCE TO CHINA TO HELP DEAL WITH THE CRISIS.

IN HIS LETTER, PRIME MINISTER MODI EXPRESSED SOLIDARITY WITH THE PRESIDENT AND THE PEOPLE OF CHINA OVER THE OUTBREAK OF THE VIRUS.

CHINA HAS APPRECIATED PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S LETTER TO XI JINPING SAYING IT FULLY DEMONSTRATED NEW DELHI'S FRIENDSHIP WITH BEIJING.