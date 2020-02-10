Thousands of Salvadorans gather to demand the country's congress to approve $109m loan to better equip police force

Thousands of Salvadorans gathered in the outskirts of San Salvador to demand the country's congress to approve a $109m loan to better equip the police and military forces.

Crowds turned up outside of the Legislative Palace on February as President Nayib Bukele gave a speech demanding for the loan deal to be approved.

El Salvador has one of the highest murder rates in the world.