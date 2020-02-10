Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sheffield Wednesday F.C. > Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

A football fan who filmed the moment a 16-year-old was hit over the head by a police officer’s baton said the youth could have been killed.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating what happened after Barnsley’s game against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Match commander chief superintendent Sarah Poolman said: “A full open investigation, including extended video footage, will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions which led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer’s baton and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stevenwinder333

Steven Winder RT @SkyNews: An investigation has been launched after a video has emerged which appears to show a police officer hitting a teenager on the… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.