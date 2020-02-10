Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

A football fan who filmed the moment a 16-year-old was hit over the head by a police officer’s baton said the youth could have been killed.

South Yorkshire Police is investigating what happened after Barnsley’s game against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Match commander chief superintendent Sarah Poolman said: “A full open investigation, including extended video footage, will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions which led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer’s baton and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head.