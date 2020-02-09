Global  

Ireland election: "This is a Mary Lou monsoon"

Ireland election: "This is a Mary Lou monsoon"
Irish election 2020 result a 'slap in the face' for Leo Varadkar, says Ian Paisley

Irish election 2020 result a 'slap in the face' for Leo Varadkar, says Ian PaisleyDUP MP Ian Paisley described the result of the Irish general election as a "slap in the face" for...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Fein election result is not a protest vote

Ireland’s General Election has delivered historic change to the shape of the country’s political...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


interimspace

interimspace RT @France24_en: "You could describe this as being a Sinn Fein surge, but also a Mary Lou monsoon." As the vote count continues, @France24… 17 minutes ago

MarinK3

MarinKay RT @Brexit: "This is the most important Irish election for the U.K. in generations"—Dr Mary Murphy from @UCC says Sinn Fein's surge "begs a… 43 minutes ago

Brexit

Bloomberg Brexit "This is the most important Irish election for the U.K. in generations"—Dr Mary Murphy from @UCC says Sinn Fein's s… https://t.co/Y23dil9dif 45 minutes ago

JohnCianMcGrath

Cian McGrath RT @crying_gosling: wow until this election i had no idea Mary Lou was singlehandedly responsible for the IRA and basically everything to e… 47 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English "You could describe this as being a Sinn Fein surge, but also a Mary Lou monsoon." As the vote count continues,… https://t.co/8FoYoBwWMJ 1 hour ago


Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge [Video]Sinn Fein eye up coalition after election surge

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is ready to enter government in Ireland and it would be undemocratic to exclude it, leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday after tallies indicated her party narrowly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

