23ABC Morning Show at 6 am - Top Stories for February 10, 2020

A MAN IS IN CUSTODY THIS MORNINGAFTER LEADING POLICEAND SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES ON APURSUIT JUST NORTHWEST OFBAKERSFIELD.POLICE TOOK THE MAN INTO CUSTODYAFTER HE GOT OUT OFTHE VEHICLE AND RAN INTO ACANAL. COUNTY FIRE WAS CALLEDIN TOHELP PULL HIM OUT OF THE CANAL.POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE HE WAS INWAS STOLEN.HE LED POLICE AND K-C-S-O ON APURSUIT THAT ENDED IN THEAREA OF ZERKER AND SEVENTHSTANDARD ROADS -- BEFORE HE WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

COUNTY FIRE WAS CALLEDIN TOHELP PULL HIM OUT OF THE CANAL.POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE HE WAS INWAS STOLEN.HE LED POLICE AND K-C-S-O ON APURSUIT THAT ENDED IN THEAREA OF ZERKER AND SEVENTHSTANDARD ROADS -- BEFORE HE WASTAKEN INTO CUSTODY.NOW TO THE RACE FOR THE 2020NOMINATION -- THE NEWHAMPSHIRE PRIMARY IS JUST ONEDAY AWAY..THE LATEST POLLING SHOWS THE TOPTWO CANDIDATES FROMIOWA ARE ALSO LEADING IN THEGRANITE STATE.SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS AND MAYORPETE BUTTIGIEG NOWTRYING TO MAINTAIN THEIRMOMENTUM -- AS THEY FIGHT OFFINCREASING ATTACKS FROM THEIROPPONENTS.ABC'S TREVOR AULT HAS THE LATESTFROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL.WITH NOW LESS THAN 24 HOURSBEFORE NEW HAMPSHIRE CASTSITS VOTES-DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES-AGGRESSIVELYCAMPAIGNING DOWN TO THE FINALMOMENTS NATSMAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG-HAS BEENSURGING SINCE HIS STRONGSHOWING IN IOWA-NATSHE'S PUSHING BACK AGAINST CLAIMSFROM FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN THAT HE'STRYING TO BRAND HIMSELF AS THENEXT OBAMA.BUTTIGIEG SOT:"WELL, HE'S RIGHT.

I'M NOTBARACK OBAMA.

NEITHER HE IS.NEITHER IS ANYONE RUNNING FORPRESIDENT.

THIS ISN'T 2008,IT'S 2020."WITH BUTTIGIEG SIPHONING SOME OFHIS SUPPORTERS-BIDEN NOW SITTING IN FOURTH INTHE LATEST NEWHAMPSHIRE POLLS-THIS WEEKEND HE CONTINUED TOUNLEASH MORE POINTED ATTACKSABOUT BUTTIGIEG'S LACK OFEXPERIENCE:BIDEN SOT:"WHAT HAS HE DONE?

WHAT HAS --WHO HAS -- HE PULLEDTOGETHER?

DOES HE KNOW ANY OFTHE FOREIGN LEADERS?"SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR IS ALSORIDING SOME MOMENTUMFROM A STRONG DEBATESHOWING-SHE'S SEEN SOME OFHER LARGEST CROWDS YETKLOBUCHAR SOT:"EVERY STEP OF THE WAY, WE HAVEDEFIED EXPECTATIONS"BUT RIGHT NOW-THE NEW HAMPSHIREFRONTRUNNER ISSTILL SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS-WHO DOMINATED IN 2016- AND ISCONFIDENT HE CAN PULL OFF AREPEAT.SANDERS SOT:"IF WE WIN HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIREAND WITH YOUR HELP, ITHINK WE CAN WIN.

IT'LL MAKE ITEASIER FOR US TO WIN IN NEVADAAND IN SOUTH CAROLINA AND INCALIFORNIA."TAG: SENATOR ELIZABETHWARREN-FROM NEARBYMASSACHUSETTS-IS HOPING TO CLIMBUP FROM THE MIDDLE OFTHE PACK.

MORE ABOUT WARREN?TREVOR AULT ABC NEWSMANCHESTER NEW HAMPSHIRE.ONE WEEK LATER-- THE IOWACAUCUSES STILL DON'T HAVE ACLEAR WINNER.AS OF RIGHT NOW-- THE STATE'SDEMOCRATICPARTY SAYS FORMER INDIANA MAYORPETE BUTTIGIEG-- ISLEADING IN VOTES.BUT-- CANDIDATES STILL HAVEUNTIL 10 A.M.

PACIFIC TIME TODAYTOCALL FOR A RECANVASS...OR ADOUBLE CHECK OF THE VOTE COUNT.VERMONT SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS--WHO WAS NECK IN NECK WITHBUTTIGIEG-- PLANS TO ASK FOR APARTIAL ONE.DIFFICULTIES WITH A VOTING APPMADE IT TOUGH TO GETACCURATE RESULTS RIGHT AWAY.ON THE EVE OF THE NEW HAMPSHIREDEMOCRATICPRIMARY, PRESIDENT TRUMP MAKINGAN APPEARANCE INTHE GRANITE STATE.THE COMMANDER IN CHIEF WILL HOLDA 'KEEP AMERICA GREAT'CAMPAIGN RALLY IN MANCHESTER.IT'S SET FOR 7PM.SPEAKING OF THE PRESIDENT --HE'S EXPECTED TO UNVEIL HISBUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR.THE 4.8 TRILLION DOLLAR BUDGETWOULD INCREASE MILITARY SPENDINGBY POINT THREE PERCENT AND CUTNONDEFENSESPENDING 5 PERCENT.IT ALSO PROMISES A THREE BILLIONDOLLAR INCREASEFOR NASA IN HOPES OF RETURNINGASTRONAUTS TOTHE MOON AND MARS.THE BERNIE SANDERS 20-20CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCEDNATIONAL SURROGATES REPRESENTINGSANDERS WILL BESPEAKING AT CAL STATEBAKERSFIELD THIS WEEK.THE GOAL OF THE BERNIE 20-20CAMPAIGN IS TO INFORMSTUDENTS ON ISSUES SUCH ASSTUDENT LOAN DEBT.THEY WILL HOLD AN INFORMATIONALSESSION AT THEALUMNI PLAZA AT 3 P-M ONWEDNESDAY.CSUB IS ONE OF SEVERAL SCHOOLSTHE SANDERSCAMPAIGN WILL VISIT DURING THEIRCALIFORNIA COLLEGE TOURTHIS UPCOMING WEEK.ORGANIZERS SAY BERNIE SANDERSWILL NOT BE IN ATTENDANCE.THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TOTHE PUBLIC.THE DEADLINE FOR COLLEGESTUDENTS TO COMPLETE THEIRFREE APPLICATION FOR FINANCIALAID IS LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY --AND BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE WANTS TOHELP YOU WITH YOURAPPLICATION.THE "FAF-SA EXTRAVAGANZA" WILLBE WEDNESDAY ATBC'S PANORAMA CAMPUS FROM 10 TO2 P.M.AND IF YOU'RE A BC STUDENT YOUCAN JOIN THE FINANCIAL AIDFEST.THEY'LL HAVE FOOD, PRIZES, MUSICAND MORE.STUDENTS WHO COMPLETE ANAPPLICATION AT THE EVENT ORAHEAD OF TIME WILL RECEIVE APRIZE AND FREE FOOD.EXPERTS WILL ALSO BE ON HAND TOHELP COMPLETE THEAPPLICATION.ONCE AGAIN IT'S THIS WEDNESDAYFROM 10 TO 2.C-S-U-B WILL CONTINUE THEIRCELEBRATIONS OF BLACK HISTORYMONTH WITH A SPECIAL LECTUREFROM A LOCAL LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICIAL.FORMER BAKERSFIELD POLICE CHIEFLYLE MARTIN IS SET TOTAKE PART IN C-S-U-B'S ETHICS INLEADERSHIP SERIES.MARTIN -- WHO NOW WORKS IN THEKERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICE -- WILL SPEAKWEDNESDAY AT 6P-M IN THE DEZEMBER READING ROOMAT C-S-U-B.THIS SPEAKER SERIES FOCUSES ONLOCAL LEADERS ANDTHEIR STORIES -- INSPIRATIONS --AND THEIR ADVICE FOR DEVELOPINGLEADERS.THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TOTHE PUBLIC.TABLES ARE STILL AVAILABLE FORTHE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OFKERN COUNTY'S AN EVENIING WITHCINDY MCCAIN.ATTENDEES WILL ENJOY AN EVENINGOF FOOD AND FINE WINEAND HEAR FROM MRS. MCCAIN AS SHESHARES HER THOUGHTS ONHOW THE POLITICAL ENVIORNMENT ISSHAPNG OURYOUTH AND WHAT EDUCATIONCHALLENGES AND SUCCESSES WILLHELP CHILDREN.IT'S HAPPENING THIS WEDNESDAY ATTHE KERN COUNTYFAIRGROUNDS STARTNG AT 5:30 P-MTABLES MAY BE PURCHASED ATBGCLUBSOFKERNCOUNTY DOT ORG.THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESSASSOCIATION AND THE DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD DEVELOPMENTCORPORATION IS GEARING UP TOHOST THE STATE OF THE DOWNTOWNBREAKFAST THISWEEK.THE THEME OF THIS YEAR'SBREAKFAST IS "CREATING ACLEAN, SAFE AND WELCOMING AREAFOR THE HEART OF OUR CITY!"THE BREAKFAST IS SET TO TAKEPLACE FROM 7 UNTIL 9 A-MTHURSDAY AT THE WESTCHESTER HALLIN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD.TICKETS ARE 70 DOLLARS.TO PURCHASE THEM -- HEAD TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.