Ricky Gervais gives a sneak peek of what he would be like as an Oscars host The comedian is known for not holding back when it comes to his humour, especially after the jokes he made when he hosted the Golden Globes in January.

Now he has given his fans a glimpse at what jokes he would have made if he had been chosen to host the 2020 Oscars.

Ricky revealed that he would have made fun of the “inspirational speeches” that the celebrities would make when accepting their awards.

He wrote on Twitter that he would have said:

He added that he would also say: Ricky also used the Oscars as an opportunity to urge people to watch his Netflix show ‘After Life’, and slammed the yearly event by claiming that watching it makes people think that "humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague".

He wrote on Twitter: