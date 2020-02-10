Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren > 'Get in this fight with me': Warren in NH

'Get in this fight with me': Warren in NH

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
'Get in this fight with me': Warren in NH

'Get in this fight with me': Warren in NH

A day before the New Hampshire primary, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told voters in Rochester, New Hampshire that 'this is our moment to dream big, fight hard and win."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Get in this fight with me': Warren in NH

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday urged her supporters to "get in this fight with me." Warren came in third in the Iowa caucus.

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg made their closing pitches to voters as the front-runners in New Hampshire on Monday, with an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gaining ground.

Early polls showed Klobuchar pulling into third place.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItsBobby_Bitch_

Wooloo🏳️‍🌈Stan RT @LegacyZeroYT: This is gonna sound mean. I'm sorry.. But if you're not viable up until Super Tuesday, you REALLY need to get out of thi… 37 seconds ago

IwantJustice_17

Ven @deepa_shivaram And we are all with you in this fight. Go Warren. #Warren2020 #nhpolitics #NHprimary #NHforWarren 4 minutes ago

100GBodhisattva

𝔸𝕝𝕨𝕒𝕪𝕤 𝔹𝕖𝕥 𝕆𝕟 ℝ𝕖𝕕 (𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙) @SarkaAaron @samstein This transition is what it always was, looks like you didn't read the bill. And that's what i… https://t.co/7kC4EA1kZ4 7 minutes ago

Evan_RB

E.B. RT @theminorchords: If I was Warren, I’d pick a fight with Michael Bloomberg right now because it will drive a ton of media coverage and he… 11 minutes ago

warren_with

Okanogan for Warren 🗽 RT @CA_for_Warren: We've got more than 1,000 staff on the ground nationwide in 31 states and Washington, D.C. We expect this to be a long… 17 minutes ago

THATadamsmith

Adam J Smith @nberlat @marcushjohnson The party needs a unity ticket. Best case would be Biden with Abrams or Warren, but Biden… https://t.co/pvCm2S7ygg 27 minutes ago

lhv_for_warren

Lower Hudson Valley for Warren Thanks for all the love, @Brooklyn4Warren!! Excited to be in this fight with you. 🗽✌️ 51 minutes ago

BostonJerry

Jerry Bird @WildCougar_ NH is swarming with 20-something Bernie supporters knocking on doors right now. They're ready. Warren… https://t.co/3uwilKip6G 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.