Storm Ciara Causes Sand Blowing Over Beach in the Netherlands

Storm Ciara Causes Sand Blowing Over Beach in the Netherlands

Storm Ciara Causes Sand Blowing Over Beach in the Netherlands

Storm Ciara rode through the Netherlands, disrupting the daily lives of the people.

The strong winds accompanying the storm caused sand blowing in one of its beaches.

The beachgoers were seen enjoying this extreme wind.

Some of them even held onto to pillars to protect themselves from getting knocked down by the wind.
