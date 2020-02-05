Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message Monday to social media discussing the grief she is processing over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in last month’s helicopter crash which also claimed the lives of seven others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has just shared another heartbreaking message about the death of Kobe Bryant, her...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


'I wish they were here': Vanessa Bryant's emotional post on grieving Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has offered an emotional look at what life has been like as she grieves the loss of...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

camcath

👠CAM🌲"💃#RegistertoVote #Vote RT @wjz: “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time," Vanessa Bryant wrote on Inst… 9 minutes ago

BadHombrette

Rosy RT @CBSLA: Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about the deaths of husband Kobe and daughter Gianna: “My brain refuses to accept tha… 27 minutes ago

janaybaylor

Jay stone 🎀 RT @Power1051: This could possibly be #VanessaBryant's most emotional and heartbreaking posts about the passing of Kobe Gianna 💔 https://… 54 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time," Vanessa Bryan… https://t.co/7JXiYMjIvX 2 hours ago

antiboule

HAROLD TAYLOR https://t.co/NNnANwqtua subscribe to our YouTube channel(Mr. Community)devoted to helping our homeless and less for… https://t.co/57vP5JwPtQ 3 hours ago

SBarrBrisebois

SimonBarreBrisebois RT @LinnyMarie5: It’s absolutely heartbreaking when Vanessa Bryant posts on Instagram. I don’t want to imagine the pain she’s going through… 4 hours ago

_suncho

🌹sunny🌹 Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about losing #Kobe and Gigi https://t.co/vcabQpZgLC 5 hours ago

VashtiDiggs

Vashti Diggs-Dedmon 😔😢Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about losing Kobe and Gigi https://t.co/pLpr6Dg3Rb via https://t.co/kqWJ9YStwk 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars [Video]Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars The director’s outfit for this year’s Oscars was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend. The suit was purple with yellow..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar Connection to Kobe Bryant [Video]Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar Connection to Kobe Bryant

"Hair Love's" Matthew A. Cherry talks about being nominated and winning in the same Oscar category as Kobe Bryant.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.