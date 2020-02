Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartbreaking Message On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message Monday to social media discussing the grief she is processing over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in last month’s helicopter crash which also claimed the lives of seven others.

Vanessa Bryant has offered an emotional look at what life has been like as she grieves the loss of...

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

Vanessa Bryant has just shared another heartbreaking message about the death of Kobe Bryant, her...