Joel Embiid Shushes Crowd After Hitting 3-Pointer In Sixers' Win
DON BELL JOINS US NOW
GOING TO THE BREAK YOU HAD
EMBIID AND THE WORD TRADE IN
THE SAME SENTENCE.
I HATE THIS STORY.
I HATE EVERYTHING THAT HAS
HAPPENED OVER LAST 24 HOURS
REGARDING THIS TEAM.
OKAY, ALL RIGHT.
EXPLAIN IT MY FRIEND.
COOLER HEADS NEED TO
REVEAL.
SIXERS ARE UNDERACHIEVING, JOEL EM BEAT IS
POUTING AND HEAD COACH BRETT
BROWN HAS INSTALLED BEN
SIMMONS JUMP SHOOTING RIDDLE.
ESPN, BRIAN WIN WINHORST
DROPPED THE FUTURE OF THE
PROCESS.
ONE OF THE CONVERSATION
THAT IS PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO
HAVE IN THE LEG WILL THEY MOVE
EMBIID?
IS WHAT THE PRICE.
WHERE WOULD HE GO?
I'M NOTING TO GO GET INTO THAT
BUT PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT
THAT.
I DON'T THINK THAT THEY WITH
DO THAT WITHOUT MAKING
ADJUSTMENT TO THE HEAD COACH.
SUCH A RADICAL THING.
BUT THE FACT THAT WE ARE IN
MID-FEBRUARY AND THE PEOPLE
THAT WORK IN THE LEAGUE WHO
HAVE TO PREPARE IN ADVANCE ARE
MULLING OVER JOEL EMBIID
POTENTIALLY COMING TO MARKET
WHETHER THAT IS TRUE OR NOT,
JOSH HARRIS CAN COME ON THIS
POD CAST AND DENY IT IF HE
WANTS BUT FACT PEOPLE ARE
TALKING BIT IS NOT GOOD.
UM-HMM.
NOT GOOD AT ALL.
AND THEN THERE IS THIS LAST
NIGHT JELL EMBIID WAS BOOED IN
THEIR WIN OVER BULLS.
CRITICAL FOURTH QUARTER THREE
AND THEN SHHS THE CROWD.
HE WAS SEEN SAYING SHUT THE
BLEEP UP.
JOE JOE FINISHED WITH 28
POINTS, 12 BOARDS AND TRIED TO
EXPLAIN IT AWAY AFTER THE
GAME.
I'M JUST PLAYING BASKETBALL
AND JUST GETTING BACK TO
MYSELF.
JUST PLAYING BASKETBALL AND
JUST TRYING TO DOMINATE.
I JUST LEARNED BIT I WILL
SPEAK TO JOE TO LEARN WHAT
HAPPENED.
I THINK IN GENERAL IT GOES
LIKE THIS.
THIS CITY IS A UNIQUELY AND WE
LOVE IT AGGRESSIVE CITY.
LOOK AT HOW THEY HANDLE THEIR
STARS FROM CARSON WENTZ TO
HARPER, TO JOEL EMBIID, YOU