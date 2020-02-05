Oscars 2020 Looks We Loved

Wildcatwilma Cute couple! Love James Corden! https://t.co/n72ifBean8 53 minutes ago

Tina Marie Aguilar @NancyLeeGrahn @billyeichner Soooo F him and his classless lyrics 🤔 Lol looks like the classless part is on you. It… https://t.co/hIB2XmptUp 3 hours ago

Garcelle Beauvais One of my favorite all-time make up looks for a very special night #oscars thx @jjulesbeauty @patmcgrathreal… https://t.co/8OvIxZ5TkY 6 hours ago

Seb Sandford RT @GraceRandolph: #OliviaColeman looks so different - I love it! #TheCrown is so good, loved #Fleabag of course, and I recently started #… 6 hours ago

Democracy In Motion See The Best- And Worst-Dressed At The Oscars More important than the films nominated at the Oscars are the gowns w… https://t.co/6SD362Midr 7 hours ago

BUCKY BARNES LOVE BOT texting karlie kloss about oscars fashion. she said she loved saoirse and brie and janelle's looks. we won gays 8 hours ago