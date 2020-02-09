Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oscars 2020 Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story

Oscars 2020 Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Oscars 2020 Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage StoryOscars 2020 Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020 Live Updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting actress for Marriage Story

Oscars 2020: While we can't wait to see the deserving winners the red carpet of the event has just...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •IndependentReutersSeattle TimesAceShowbizMid-Day


This is why Laura Dern’s momentous Oscars win means so much to queer people

Laura Dern winning at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress represents the pinnacle of her comeback,...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HintBollywood

BollywoodHint RT @filmyrushweb: Hollywood actress Laura Dern wins first Oscar award on her birthday #OscarWinners #Oscars #OscarAwards #Oscar2020 #Oscar… 17 minutes ago

hotAbaby

Winnie RT @CNN: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” #Oscars https://t.co/4zLeB7l0D7 https://t.co/8cTTevhNhB 20 minutes ago

ValeDomi_

Valentina RT @Variety: "If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now," Laura Dern says of the #LittleWomen director #Oscars ht… 29 minutes ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star RT @AntonCountrySup: Oscars: Laura Dern wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress #Oscars @DrJimmyStar #CountrySuper #Live https://t.co… 1 hour ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star RT @AntonCountrySup: Oscars: Laura Dern wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress #Oscars https://t.co/8VKVMVuMBX @DrJimmyStar #CountrySup… 1 hour ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star RT @AntonCountrySup: Oscars 2020: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story|from @JimmyStarsWorld https://t.co/Pqh2Z5nxWJ… 1 hour ago

ImKINGO

C.E. Zamora Just my 2 cents. I watch the Oscars for the funny hosts. Last night was total shit. I like that Parasite won and wh… https://t.co/TXg0rPzZgg 1 hour ago

siddiqbashar

Siddiq Bashar RT @cnnbrk: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” #Oscars https://t.co/cptMRvKcTk https://t.co/NLPYfUKaqB 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars [Video]Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars

Laura Dern's birthday gift at Oscars The star scooped the "best birthday present ever" at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20). Monday (10.02.20) marks Laura's 53rd birthday and her celebrations got..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Mindy Kaling's 'only' Oscars 'concern' was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern [Video]Mindy Kaling's 'only' Oscars 'concern' was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern

Mindy Kaling joked her "only concern" at Sunday night's (09.02.20) Academy Awards was trying to match Brad Pitt and Laura Dern together if they won both their respective Actor and Actress in a..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.