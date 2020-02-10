Global  

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 03:16s
Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE.

This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage.

Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Eminem finally performs 'Lose Yourself' at the Oscars, surprising (and confusing) fans

Rapper Eminem appeared on the award show stage to perform his track "Lose Yourself" years after it...
USATODAY.com - Published


