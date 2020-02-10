Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020
|
Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020
Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE.
This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage.
