23ABC News At 11 p.m. Top Stories for 02/10/2020

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITEDSTATES...SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCING ITS FIRSTCONFIRMED CASE OF THEDISEASE.AN OFFICIAL CONFIRMED IT WITHOUR SISTER STATION IN SANDIEGO.FORMER 23ABC REPORTER -- NOWWITH OUR AFFILIATE K-G-T-V-- LAURA ACEVEDO -- HAS BEEN ATU-C SAN DIEGO WHERE THEY ARETREATING THE PATIENT THISEVENING -- AND HAS THE LATEST...WE KNOW IT IS AN ADULT WHOTRAVELED TO FROM WUHAN TOM-C-A-S MIRAMAR LAST WEEK ON THEFIRST EVACUATIONFLIGHT.

I'M TOLD THE PATIENT ISBEING TREATED HERE AT U-C-S-D INISOLATION.THAT FLIGHT WAS CARRYING 167EVACUEES.

THAT FLIGHT ARRIVEDLAST WEDNESDAY.

OFFICIALSCONFIRMED THERE HAVE NOW BEENNINE PEPOLE REMOVED FROMQUARANTINE ATMIRAMAR AND MOVED INTOISOLATION.

EITHER AT RADY'S ORHERE AT UC-SD.

THERE IS - THEONE POSITIVE CASE.

SIX PEOPLEWHO TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THEVIRUS AND ARE NOW BACK INQUARANTINE.

AND TWO WHOSERESULTS ARE STILL PENDING.AGAIN WE CAN NOW CONFIRM THATSAN DIEGO COUNTY HAS IT'SFIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS.

I'MTOLD THE PATIENT IS DOING WELLAND IS CURRENTLY IN ISOLATIONHERE AT UC-SD.

LIVEFROM UC-SD LAURA ACEVEDO.TONIGHT A STORY YOU'LL ONLY SEEON 23 A-B-C.IN 2018 A LOCAL MAN BECAME AHERO AFTER JUMPING INTOACTION AS A MAN WITH A MACHETECHASED A WOMAN INTO A LOCALSTARBUCKS.THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF HOWTHE SITUATIONUNFOLDED HAS NEVER BEEN RELEASEDTO THE PUBLIC -- UNTILNOW.TONIGHT WE'RE SHOWING YOU THEVIDEO FROM INSIDE.WE DO WANT TO WARN YOU... SOMEOF THE VIDEO MAY BE HARD TOWATCH.SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM INSIDETHE STARBUCKS ATSTOCKDALE HIGHWAY AND VILLAGELANE SHOWS A TYPICAL DAY INSIDETHE COFFEE SHOP.PEOPLE COMING IN TO GRAB A CUPOF COFFEE - STUDYING ATNEARBY TABLES.BUT JUST BEFORE NOON ONSEPTEMBER 9TH, 20-18.... THATALLCHANGED.NO ONE IN THE STORE KNEW THATNEARBY -- A DOMESTICVIOLENCE SITUATION WASUNFOLDING.

AROUND 11-45 A-M AWOMAN RUNS INTO STARBUCKS --APPEARING TOBE IN DISTRESS.THERE'S NO AUDIO BUT SHE LOOKSLIKE SHE'S SAYINGSOMETHING WHILE POINTING TOWARDA MAN WALKING IN THE FRONT DOOR.THAT MAN WAS 31-YEAR-OLD ROBERTRIVAS.THE WOMAN RUNS BEHIND THECOUNTER AND RIVAS FOLLOWS.BUT LOOK AT THE TOP OF YOURSCREEN.YOU CAN SEE IMMEDIATELY --BLAINE HODGE WAS OUT OF HISSEAT.AS RIVAS ATTACKS THE WOMAN --HODGE RUNS BEHIND THECOUNTER AND INTERVENES.HODGE WAS ABLE TO PULL RIVAS OFFTHE VICTIM, BUT THEN SLIPS --FALLING ON THE GROUND.THAT'S WHEN RIVAS TURNS THEMACHETE ON HIM -- GIVING THEWOMAN A CHANCE TO GET AWAY.HODGE GETS UP -- BLOODIED -- ANDHEADS OUT THE FRONT DOOR.VISITORS IN THE STORE ALSO STARTRUSHING OUT -- IT'SANOTHER 20 SECONDS BEFORE RIVAS-- MACHETE IN HAND -- CALMLYWALKS OUT THE FRONT DOOR.23 A-B-C CAUGHT UP WITH HODGE ASHE WAS RELEASED FROMTHE HOSPITAL IN 20-18... HISHAND WAS BANDAGED WITH HUNDREDSOF STITCHES ON HIS BODY.HE TOLD 23 A-B-C WHEN HE SAW THELOOK ON THE WOMAN'S FACE HE HADTO DO SOMETHING..SHE WAS JUST FRANTIC WHILE HEWAS JUST STABBING HER ANDSTABBINGHER AND STABBING HERSHE WAS HELPLESS.

SO HE STEPPEDIN.IT WAS THE FEAR THAT WAS ON HERFACE.

I COULDN'T JUST LET ITKEEP HAPPENING YOUKNOW LIKE AND YOU GOTTA DOSOMETHING LIKE NO WAY, NAH AH,NO, NO, THAT WASWHAT WAS GOING THROUGH MY HEAD.NO.

ABSOLUTELY NOT.HODGE AND THE WOMAN WERE TAKENTO THE HOSPITAL WITHCRITICAL INJURIES... BUT DIDSURVIVE.LAST YEAR - LOCAL CONGRESSMANAND HOUSEMINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHYAWARDED HODGE WITH THE 2019CITIZENS HONORS AWARD FROM THECONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONORSOCIETY.MCCARTHY SAYING HODGE ACTED"SWIFTLY AND BRAVELY."RIVAS -- THE MAN WHO ATTACKEDTHE TWO WAS CONVICTED LASTMONTH OF ASSAULT WITH A DEADLYWEAPON, AGGREVATEDMAYHEM, AND ATTEMPTED VOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER.HE'S SET TO BE SENTENCED ONFEBRUARY 19TH.WE DID REACH OUT TO HODGE TO SEEIF HE'D BE WILLING TO SPEAKTO US ABOUT THE TRIAL AND ABOUTTHE VIDEO, HE SAID HEAPPRECIATED THE OFFER, BUT ISTRYING TO LEAVE IT IN THE PASTFOR NOW... ADDING HE ISSATISFIED WITH THE OUTCOME OFTHE CASE.MEANWHILE -- BAKERSFIELD POLICEOFFICERS SEIZED SEVERALWEAPONS DURING A SEARCH ONSUNDAY...ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS WITHB-P-D, OFFICERS EXECUTED ASEARCH WARRANT AT A HOME ONEASTER STREET NEAR POTOMACAVENUE AND MOUNT VERNON AVENUEIN EAST BAKERSFIELD.DURING THE INVESTIGATION, THEYSEIZED A STOLEN SHORT-BARRELED SHOTGUN, AS WELL AS ANA-K-STYLE ASSAULTRIFLE, TWO PISTOLS, A SECONDSHOTGUN AND VARIOUSTYPES OF AMMUNITION.33-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY REDE WASARRESTED FOR WEAPONSAND GANG CHARGES.ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONREGARDING THIS CASE IS ASKED TOCALL BAKERSFIELD POLICE AT327-7111.AND ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY --AFTER KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTIES IN WASCO RESPONDED TOAN INCOMPLETE 9-1-1CALL FROM A HOME ON E STREET.ACCORDING TO K-C-S-O OFFICIALS-- ON FEBRUARY 8TH, AT 11 P.M.,AMALE CALLED 9-1-1 AND YELLED THEADDRESS TO DISPATCH OPERATORS,THEN HUNG UP.DEPUTIES ARRIVED AND SAW THEHOMEOWNER, 48-YEAR-OLD NOEESQUIVEL, WALK AWAY FROM THEARRIVING DEPUTIES ANDTHREW AN UNKNOWN OBJECT OVER THENEIGHBOR'SFENCE.THE OBJECT WAS LATER RETRIEVEDAND DETERMINED TO BE A PLASTICBAG CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 80GRAMS OF SUSPECTEDMETHAMPHETAMINE.INVESTIGATING DEPUTIESEVENTUALLY LOCATEDPACKAGING, AND OTHER INDICATORSOF NARCOTICS SALESAND USE IN ESQUIVEL'S HOME.

THEYALSO LOCATED SEVERALLIVE ROUNDS OF .22 CALIBERAMMUNITION.NOE ESQUIVEL WAS ARRESTED FORPOSSESSION OF NARCOTICSWITH INTENT TO SALE ANDDESTROYING OR CONCEALINGEVIDENCE AMONG OTHER CHARGES.ESQUIVEL WAS BOOKED INTO THEKERN COUNTY JAIL.A STORM MOVED THROUGH SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA THIS MORNING BRINGINGGUSTY WINDS ESPECIALLY IN THEKERN COUNTY DESERT.

THERE IS AWIND ADVISORY IN THAT AREA UNTIL7 PM TONIGHT.

WINDS WILL BEDECREASING THIS EVENING.HIGH PRESSURE IS MOVING BACK INCONTROL FOR THE BEGINING OF THEWEEK.

TEMPERATURES WILL BEWARMING TO THE 70S IN THEVALLEY BY THURSDAY.

YOU CANEXPECT SUNNY SKIES ANDDRY CONDITIONS.

BAKERSFIELD WILLHAVE A HIGH OF 67 ON TUESDAY.LAKE ISABELLA WILL BE IN THELOW-60S AND THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS IN THE MID-50S.

VALLEYAIR QUALITY IS BACK TOMODERATE AND THERE IS NO WOODBURNING UNLESS WITH AREGISTERED DEVICE.BY FRIDAY, A SYSTEM WILL BECLIPPING THE REGION DROPPINGTEMPERATURES BACK TO SEASONALWITH AN INCREASE INWINDS.

THANKSFULLY, YOURVALENTINE'S EVENING DOESN'TLOOK TO GET INTURUPTED.THE START TO YOUR WEEKEND LOOKSTO BE CALM, BY SUNDAYA COLF FRONT PASSES TRHOUGHLOOKING TO DROP TEMPERSTURES,AS OF NOW, THE RAIN CHANCESAREN'T LOOKING TOO PROMISING.NOT TOO FAR OUTSIDE OF KERNCOUNTY, IS THE WORLD AG EXPO -AND EACH YEAR YOU CAN EXPECT TOSEE SOMETHING NEWWHERE EXHIBITORS AND ATTENDEESFROM ACROSS THEWORLD WALK THROUGH THEINTERNATIONAL AGRI-CENTER INTULARE.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS GIVES USA LOOK AT WHAT TO EXPECTAT THE 53RD WORLD AG EXPO...THIS IS THE PLACE WHERE ONCEEVERY YEAR -- THE FOCUS ISAGRICULTURE -- AND THIS YEAR ISLIKE ANY OTHER -- BUT ONE OF THENEW EXHIBITS FEATURES INDUSTRIALHEMP"HEMP IS NOW IN THE FARM BILLAND WITHTHAT BEING THE CASE, THIS YEARWE INVITED SOME OF THE LONG TIMENAMES IN THAT BUSINESS TO COMETO THE SHOW, IT IS ANEDUCATIONAL ATMOSPHERE"THE FARM BILL SIGNED BYPRESIDENT TRUMP IN 20-18LEGALIZING THE GROWTH OFINDUSTRIAL HEMPAND THIS YEAR AT THE WORLD AGEXPO --- ATTENDEES CANVISIT THE HEMP EDUCATION ANDMARKETING PAVILLION --FEATURING EXHIBITOR SPACES AND ASEMINAR STAGEJIM PARSLEY -- THE CHAIRMAN OFTHE WORLD AG EXPO SAYS EACHYEAR, THERE'S SOMETHING NEW TOSEE"THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY FOR ALLPRACTICALITYIS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR NEW ITEMSTHAT MAKE IT A LITTLE BITEASIER"PROVIDING FARMERS -- WITHINNOVATIVE WAYS TO DO THEIR JOBAND ON WEDNESDAY -- THE HEMPINNOVATIONCHALLENGE WILL BE HELD -- AFAST-PITCH COMPETITIONWITH 14 DIFFERENT COUNTRIESREPRESENTINGTHEIR INNOVATIONS FOR THEINDUSTRIAL HEMP INDUSTRY"OUR GOAL WITH THIS CHALLENGE ISTODISCOVER THOSE FOLKS, AMPLIFYWHAT THEY'RE DOING ANDCELEBRATE" THE CHALLENGE WILLADDRESS ALL ASPECTS OF GROWINGINDUSTRIAL HEMP -- ONE OF THEMFOCUSING ON THE RISKS INVOLVEDSUCH AS MONITORING AND DETECTINGT-H-C AND C-B-D LEVELSA RISK -- THAT IF ABOVE THELEGAL LIMIT COULD RUIN AFARMER'S CROP"IT WILL HELP FOLKS PREVENTTHEIRCROPS FROM GOING HOT BECAUSETHEY'LL HAVE RIGHT THERE IN THEFIELD A HAND-SCANNER FOR EXAMPLE THAT WILLTELL THEM HOW MUCH THC AND CBD"AND FOR 53 YEARS -- THE WORLD AGEXPO -- HAS FEATURED THEINDUSTRY'S LATEST ITEMS WILLKICK OFF THIS YEAR ONTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH.IN TULARE, I'M IMANI STEPHENS,23ABC NEWS, CONNECTING YOUKERN COUNTY IS LOOKING TO CRACKDOWN ON IMPROPER HEMPCULTIVATION WITH A NEWORDINANCE...AT ITS MORNING MEETING TOMORROW,THE KERN COUNTYBOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILLCONSIDER APPROVING ANORDINANCE THAT WILL PLACE NEWLIMITS ON HEMP CULTIVATION,REQUIRE PERMITS FOR ALLCULTIVATION AND ESTABLISH NEWREGISTRATION AND RENEWAL FEES.COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYING THEYHAVE HAD TROUBLE WITHRESEARCH GROWS, AS SOME ENTITIESCLAIM TO BE GROWINGCANNABIS FOR HEMP WHEN THEY AREACTUALLY GROWINGMARIJUANA.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICESEIZED AROUND 10MILLION MARIJUANA PLANTS INARVIN LAST YEAR -WORTH ABOUT ONE BILLION DOLLARS- THAT HAD BEEN GROWNUNDER THE GUISE OF HEMP BUT WASACTUALLY TRADITIONALMARIJUANA.THE ORDINANCE WOULD LIMIT HEMPCULTIVATION FOR RESEARCHOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES TO ONEACRE PER PERMIT HOLDER.IN ADDITION, ALL HEMP GROWERSWOULD BE REQUIRED TO GETA PERMIT AND WOULD BE SUBJECTEDTO PERIODICINSPECTION AND MONITORING BY THESHERIFF'S OFFICETHE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETINGWILL BE HELD AT 9 A.M.TOMORROW AT 11-15 TRUXTUN AVENUEIN BAKERSFIELD.THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL ISHOSTING A FREE START SMARTCLASS TOMORROW FOR TEEN DRIVERSAND THEIRPARENTS.OFFICIALS SAID THE TWO-HOURCLASS TEACHES THE IMPORTANCEOF SAFE DRIVING HABITS... THECONSEQUENCES OF A POOR CHOICEBEHIND THE WHEEL AND TIPS ON HOWTO AVOID A COLLISION.THE FREE CLASS FOR TEENS..

THEIRPARENTS AND GUARDIANS ISTOMORROW AT 6 P-M AT THEBAKERSFIELD C-H-P OFFICE AT 98-55 COMPAGNONI STREET.IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SIGN UP --YOU CAN CALL THE BAKERSFIELD C-H-P OFFICE AT 396-66-HUNDRED.COMING UP --VOTERS HEADING TO THE POLLS INNEW HAMPSHIRE