Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Athletic Profile Presented In Legal Filing

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s fake athletic profile to gain her admission to USC was included in a legal filing by prosecutors.

According to CNN, the profile said Olivia Jade was a gold medal-winning crew coxswain.

Additionally, it said she was “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.

Parents of Olivia Jade, were charged with three conspiracy counts for trying to get their daughters into USC.