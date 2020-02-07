Justin Bieber and Quavo's new music video sparks Homeless Shelter donations

The women in the video for "Intentions" are all living in Alexandria House, a shelter for homeless women.
American cases of the coronavirus continuing to rise... The new details we are learning tonight about the first case of the virus in San Diego... And -- the annual World Ag Expo kicks off this week --..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 10:42Published 3 hours ago
After years of neglect, new photos show that squatters have moved into a dilapidated property in Fallbrook locally known as the "Old McDonald's."
Credit: KSWB Duration: 01:48Published 6 hours ago