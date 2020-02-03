Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful after paying off his ex-wife's debts only to get dumped.

