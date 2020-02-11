Backstreet Boys extend DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys are heading on the road this summer for a 45-date tour of North America .

Svetlana Fisherrtin RT @billboard : The @backstreetboys just added more dates to their #DNAWorldTour https://t.co/nReQ8ftiUu 1 week ago

Black Denaro boys Entertainment RT @LiveNation : Backstreet’s back, ALRIGHT! 🕺 Get tickets to see the @backstreetboys on their 2020 DNA World Tour this Friday, 2/14 at 12pm… 4 days ago