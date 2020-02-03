Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:14s - Published Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City. Harvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.

