Harvey Weinstein Defense Rests

Harvey Weinstein Defense RestsHarvey Weinstein will not take the stand during his rape trial in New York City.
Harvey Weinstein defense loses bid to keep sexual partner from testifying; key accuser returns

Harvey Weinstein's trial entered its fifth week as the defense continued cross-examining Jessica...
USATODAY.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, defense rests case

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Roommate Of Alleged Victim Testifies

For the third day, the defense in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial called witnesses to try to poke holes in accusers' allegations. CBS2's Alic Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published

Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate' [Video]Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate'

A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on the day the former Hollywood producer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

