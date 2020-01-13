Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video

Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video

Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video

Amazon has signed former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime Video and Studios.

He served for four years as Hulu's top executive and as Sony Pictures Television's chairman since 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon hires former Hulu CEO to lead Prime Video

Amazon has signed Mike Hopkins, a streaming and TV veteran, to lead Prime Video and Studios. Hopkins...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users [Video]Amazon Prime Inches Closer to Netflix With 150 Million Global Users

Compared to the e-commerce giant, Netflix has nearly 162 million worldwide members. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos revealed the impressive number in the company's final quarterly report of 2019.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Director Alex Gibney Speaks On 'Citizen K,' His Amazon Original Documentary [Video]Director Alex Gibney Speaks On "Citizen K," His Amazon Original Documentary

"Citizen K," by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, is an intimate yet sweeping look at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of the enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 30:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.