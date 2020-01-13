Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:20s - Published Amazon Hires Former Hulu CEO to Lead Prime Video Amazon has signed former Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime Video and Studios. He served for four years as Hulu's top executive and as Sony Pictures Television's chairman since 2017.

