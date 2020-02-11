Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced.

Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in high phone bills for customers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Federal judge approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, rejecting...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesNewsdayNewsyNewsmax


Ruling on T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint bid sets up Colorado telecom to become fourth wireless carrier

A federal judge has cleared a major path to T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval [Video]T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins U.S. judge approval

T-Mobile edged closer to a takeover of Sprint after a federal judge on Tuesday approved the deal, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge [Video]T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger Worth $26 Billion Is Approved by Judge Sprint stock prices increased 76 percent following news that the merger was approved by a district judge. T-Mobile shares were up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.