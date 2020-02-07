Global  

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to Pose cast when daughter came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sought advice from the cast of TV show Pose when their daughter Zaya came out as transgender.
Dwyane Wade Talks About His Child Coming Out as Transgender

Dwyane Wade is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity. The...
Just Jared - Published

Gabrielle Union Reacts to Support After Revealing Transgender Child

Gabrielle Union is feeling the love after she and her husband Dwyane Wade opened up about their...
Just Jared - Published


Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender [Video]Gabrielle Union consulted cast of Pose to educate herself after her step-daughter came out as transgender

Gabrielle Union's husband Dwyane Wade has revealed she consulted the cast of 'Pose' to educate herself about the LGBTQ+ community after his 12-year-old daughter came out as transgender.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:21Published

Heidi Klum faced backlash over AGT comments [Video]Heidi Klum faced backlash over AGT comments

Heidi Klum has admitted a lot of people "got mad" at her for praising 'America's Got Talent' after Gabrielle Union's departure.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

