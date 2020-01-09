Global  

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together The couple are expecting their first child together, and Domino announced the happy news in a statement which also revealed she had suffered two back to back miscarriages.

Writing on Instagram on Monday (10.02.20) alongside a picture of her baby bump, Domino said: The singer and doula already has 10-year-old son Cassius with her former partner Morgan O'Kane, but this will be Penn's first child.

Penn is yet to comment on the baby news, but he did take to social media in December to gush over Domino on her birthday.
