Federal Judge Approves T-Mobile And Sprint Merger

Federal Judge Approves T-Mobile And Sprint MergerA federal judge approved T-Mobile's nearly $27 billion take-over of Sprint.
Federal Judge Approves Merger Between T-Mobile And Sprint

T-Mobile and Sprint are cleared to merge following a judge's approval.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published

Judge Approves T-Mobile's $26.5 Billion Takeover of Sprint

A federal judge ruled in favor of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint after two years since the deal was first announced. Some oppose the merger, saying it is anti-competitive and would result in..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

