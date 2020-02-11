Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 04:04s - Published < > Embed
'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

'The Hunt' Gets Release Date, Harrison Ford Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Universal sets a release date for the 'The Hunt,' Harrison Ford is calling out President Donald Trump and the Film Academy is explaining why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bernadette1969

Bernadette⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @pushforward40: Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March release after delay https://t.co/RCBowqF7t8 17 seconds ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader ‘The Hunt,‘ Deplorables vs. Elites Horror Movie, Gets March Release Date After Being Cancelled https://t.co/gIZV8xxKdO via @BreitbartNews 44 seconds ago

girldeneen

Blessed_Life Sampson RT @TMZ: "The Hunt" follows a group of politically correct elitists who hunt conservative Americans, often called "deplorables," for sport.… 1 minute ago

SalvaG

Salvatore Giannone RT @pmikewillis: Most should remember this filthy film. More disgusting violence against Conservatives as usual. Although a movie, it port… 2 minutes ago

BMadre

Proud Cult Member: Shut Up & Color RT @Hotz4M: @realDonaldTrump Anything Universal Pictures puts out s/not be seen by Patriots! This film is beyond ridiculous! Hunting humans… 2 minutes ago

lisaodom00

Lisa Odom Might as well, considering we hate you, too, so bring it on, Hollywood. Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green… https://t.co/xI3B6vMeDV 2 minutes ago

cptjjp

JP RT @NeensCa: THIS IS SICK. A MOVIE ONLY LIBERAL DEMS WOULD GO SEE. SMH. Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March rele… 2 minutes ago

theresastrawser

Theresa Strawser Controversial film 'The Hunt' gets green light, set for March release after delay https://t.co/zhsFRIJ18d Are you kidding me ? 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Hunt - Official New Trailer [Video]The Hunt - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Hunt starring Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Hilary Swank! Release Date: March 13, 2020 The Hunt is an action thriller..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:31Published

Assignment Rio Sunday August 7, 2016 [Video]Assignment Rio Sunday August 7, 2016

Checking out the food- Pins and more

Credit: WBREPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.