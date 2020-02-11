Global  

NJ Man Accused Of Sexually, Psychologically Manipulating Daughter's College Roommates

NJ Man Accused Of Sexually, Psychologically Manipulating Daughter's College Roommates

NJ Man Accused Of Sexually, Psychologically Manipulating Daughter's College Roommates

A New Jersey man allegedly sexually and psychologically manipulated his daughter's college roommates; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
