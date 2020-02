New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Responds To Justice Department Lawsuit 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published The Justice Department is suing the states of its sanctuary policies. The Justice Department is suing the states of its sanctuary policies.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Responds To Justice Department Lawsuit REPORTING LIVE FROM WILMINGTONDELAWARE CHANTEE LANS FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANK YOU.JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISFILING SUIT AGAINST THE STATEOF THE NEW JERSEY, OVERSO-CALLED SANCTUARY POLICIES.LAWSUIT CLAIMS POLICIES HINDERFEDERAL IMMIGRATION OFFICERSFROM DOING THEIR JOB AND ITALLEGE THAT THE STATE ISVIOLATING FEDERAL LAW BYPROHIBITING STATE AND LOCALLAW ENFORCEMENT FROM SHARINGINFORMATION ABOUT CRIMINALSUSPECTS IN THE U.S.ILLEGALLY.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY RESPOND TODD THISLAWSUIT.WE WILL HAVE TO BE SUEDPERSONALLY OVER THIS BUT IWILL SAY THE FOLLOWING, THEREIS TWO DIFFERENT APPROACH TOESPUBLIC SAFETY.MY RESPONSIBILITY NUMBER ONEIS THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OFALL 9 MILLION RESIDENT WHOCALL THIS GREAT STATE THEIRHOME.NEW JERSEY'S ATTORNEYGENERAL GREWAL ALSO RESPONDEDTO THE SUIT ON TWITTER SAYING







