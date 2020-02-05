Global  

Coronavirus named ‘Covid-19’ by WHO as over 1,000 killed in mainland China

Over 1,000 people died in mainland China till Tuesday from Coronavirus.

Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.
Hang Lung Properties Sets up Novel Coronavirus Relief Fund and Offers Rental Concessions to Tenants

Calls for Joint Effort from All Sectors of Society to Overcome the Challenge HONG KONG, Feb. 5,...
PR Newswire Asia - Published

Deadliest day for coronavirus as mainland China records 86 fatalities

*Beijing:* The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, as Hong Kong...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters



karensue111

Karen Sue RT @ABCWorldNews: The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from practicing… 2 hours ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from pract… https://t.co/95qN6HWWuh 3 hours ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from practicing his moves… 4 hours ago


Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China [Video]Virus death toll shoots over 1,000 in China

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities. The number of reported cases however has fallen almost 20% compared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia [Video]oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia

AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published

