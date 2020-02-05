Coronavirus named ‘Covid-19’ by WHO as over 1,000 killed in mainland China

Over 1,000 people died in mainland China till Tuesday from Coronavirus.
Hubei province reported 103 new deaths.
Karen Sue RT @ABCWorldNews: The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from practicing… 2 hours ago
World News Tonight The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from pract… https://t.co/95qN6HWWuh 3 hours ago
Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: The quarantine of Wuhan, China, over the newly named COVID-19 virus couldn't stop this soccer goalkeeper from practicing his moves… 4 hours ago
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities. The number of reported cases however has fallen almost 20% compared..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:11Published 19 hours ago
AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:19Published 2 days ago