Home for Harvest movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment Plot synopsis: A woman returns to her hometown and is love-torn between her ex-boyfriend pretending to change his old ways and the charming new man she meets with better intentions.

Katie (Brigitte Kingsley) is an ambitious world traveler with a popular adventure blog.

When a high-profile magazine hires her to write a series of articles, she is thrilled.

But to her surprise they are sending her back to her hometown to cover their famous Harvest Festival.

Katie left her hometown brokenhearted years ago with no intention of ever returning.

Despite her feelings, Katie reluctantly takes the job.

When she arrives, she meets Noah (Landy Cannon), whose kindness and charm quickly win her heart.

But, when ex-boyfriend Chad (Troy Blundell) enters the picture with promise he has changed and wants her back, Katie must decide if she should give Chad a second chance or if Noah is her one true love.

Cast: Brigitte Kingsley, Landy Cannon, Troy Blundell
