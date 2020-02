OKC Thunder fall to San Antonio Spurs, 114-106 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:25s - Published OKC Thunder loses second straight home game, as San Antonio wins 114-106 OKC Thunder loses second straight home game, as San Antonio wins 114-106 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OKC Thunder fall to San Antonio Spurs, 114-106 EVERYBODY.. AS WE APPROACHTHE ALL STAR BREAK.. THEOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER.. ONEOF THE N-B-A'S MOST PLEASANTSURPRISES, SO FAR.. FINALHOME GAME BEFORE THE BREAKTONIGHT.. AGAINST SANANTONIO..O-K-C.. TRYING TO AVOID ASECOND STRAIGHT HOME LOSS..-- UGLY 1ST HALF FOR THEGOOD GUYS.. PATTY MILLS..HITS A DEEP THREE.. THESPURS' LEAD.. AS LARGE AS14.. -- CHRIS PAUL.. TRYINGTO KEEP THE THUNDER IN IT..PULL-UP THREE.. HE SCORES15 IN THE HALF (31 FOR THEGAME).. BUT THE REST OF THETEAM SHOOTS JUST 26 PERCENTFROM THE FIELD.. SPURSLEAD, 49-41 AT THE HALF.. --3RD QUARTER.. HERE COMESO-K-C.. SHAIGILGEOUS-ALEXANDER.. STEPBACK.. AND RING IT UP..CAPS AN 11-OH RUN FOR THETHUNDER.. -- NOW, IT'SHAMIDOU DIALLO.. GREATWRAP-AROUND PASS FOR STEVENADAMS.. THE BIG KIWIREMEMBERS TO FLUSH.. THUNDERWITHIN TWO AFTER THREE.. --BUT THEY NEVER DO TAKE THELEAD.. EVERY TIME O-K-C GOTCLOSE.. LAMARCUS ALDRIDGEHITS A TOUGH SHOT.. 12 OFHIS 25 POINTS.. COME IN THE4TH QUARTER.. SPURS STEALONE FROM THE THUNDERTONIGHT, 114-106..COLLEGE HOOPS.. O-S-U..--JUST 1-AND-9 IN BIG 12PLAY--.. WITH A CHANCE TOCLIMB OUT OF THE BIG 12COLLEGE HOOPS.. O-S-U..--JUST 1-AND-9 IN BIG 12PLAY--..



Spurs stop 5-game slide with 114-106 victory over Thunder OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs...

