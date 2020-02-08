Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

Plot synopsis: In New York City, six strangers’ lives intersect in a modern tale of ordinary people struggling to find help, hope and love.

As the unlikely group comes together, they discover that liberation and triumph lie in each other’s hands.

Starring an ensemble cast including Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Tahar Rahim, Jay Baruchel and Golden Globe-winner® Bill Nighy.

Distribution Company: Vertical Entertainment Theatrical and On Demand: February 14, 2020 Directed and Written By: Lone Scherfig Starring: Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel Running Time: 112 minutes Rating: Not Rated IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND FEBRUARY 14, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FIRST LOVE movie clip - The CAR-toon [Video]FIRST LOVE movie clip - The CAR-toon

FIRST LOVE movie clip - The CAR-toon Ultra-prolific director Takashi Miike returns to the big screen in hard-boiled-Tarrantino-esque style. A boxer with a brain tumor, a crooked cop with terrible..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:19Published

Waiting for Anya movie clip - Don't you dare blame my boy! [Video]Waiting for Anya movie clip - Don't you dare blame my boy!

Waiting for Anya movie clip - Don't you dare blame my boy! Plot synopsis: Adapted from the novel by the author of War Horse, Waiting for Anya follows Jo Lalande (Noah Schnapp), a thirteen-year-old..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.