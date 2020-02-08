The Kindness of Strangers Movie Clip - Please come home.

Plot synopsis: In New York City, six strangers’ lives intersect in a modern tale of ordinary people struggling to find help, hope and love.

As the unlikely group comes together, they discover that liberation and triumph lie in each other’s hands.

Starring an ensemble cast including Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Tahar Rahim, Jay Baruchel and Golden Globe-winner® Bill Nighy.

Distribution Company: Vertical Entertainment Theatrical and On Demand: February 14, 2020 Directed and Written By: Lone Scherfig Starring: Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel Running Time: 112 minutes Rating: Not Rated IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND FEBRUARY 14, 2020