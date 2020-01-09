Watch: Second batch of foreign envoys visit J&K amid tight security now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:48s - Published Watch: Second batch of foreign envoys visit J&K amid tight security A fresh batch of 25 foreign diplomats reached Jammu & Kashmir to take stock of the ground situation . The latest batch includes envoys from Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan & Austria among others.

