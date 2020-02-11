Global  

New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win

New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win

New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP wins a landslide 62 of 70 seats, while right-wing BJP finishes a distant second with eight seats.
Delhi Elections Results: Arvind Kejriwal leading from New Delhi constituency as counting underway

New Delhi With the counting underway for Delhi Assembly elections, the early trends showed the Aam...
Mid-Day - Published

Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP takes lead over Modi's BJP

AAP leads in more than 50 seats while BJP trails with over 10 seats in 70-member assembly, according...
Al Jazeera - Published


txdrv

Erdil Askin New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win | News https://t.co/fVQiahCbfi 2 minutes ago

SinghVAbhimanyu

Abhimanyu Singh RT @HarisAlisic: New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win @AJENews https://t.co/Tmtl3EcogC 3 minutes ago

kwingerei

Kim Wingerei - theIndependents.org.au One of our featured posts today Aljazeera: New Delhi election: Kejriwal&#039;s AAP stuns Modi&#039;s BJP with huge… https://t.co/hq7Rxf1TWh 5 minutes ago

newsilkroadnews

newsilkroadmedia New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win | News https://t.co/7ECXSbW88A 29 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win: https://t.co/rZFMQLhSVu #DelhiElectionResult2020 1 hour ago

Inbc24

INBC 24+ New Delhi election: Kejriwal’s AAP stuns Modi’s BJP with huge win https://t.co/nLvCupRQUc via @INBC24PLUS 2 hours ago

casper_rv

Ricardo Vilela 📸📰 Top story: New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win | News | Al Jazeera… https://t.co/9PJpZDikgO 4 hours ago

ChristineEliaz

Christine New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win @AJENews https://t.co/acKPSipL9D 4 hours ago


AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath on Feb 16th|OneIndia News [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath on Feb 16th|OneIndia News

ARVIND KEJRIWAL ELECTED AS LEADER OF LEGISLATIVE PARTY AND TO TAKE OATH ON 16th FEB, DELHI CONG INCHARGE PC CHAKO RESIGNS AFTER POLL DRUBBING, SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE TO CHIDAMBARAM: HAS CONG OUTSOURCED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published

AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News

AAP SWEEPS DELHI WITH 62 SEATS. BJP GETS 8 SEATS & CONG DRAWS A BLANK, PM MODI CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL OVER LANDSLIDE VICTORY,SHOTS FIRED AT AAP CANDIDATE NARESH YADAV'S OPEN CAR- VOLUNTEER KILLED,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published

