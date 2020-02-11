New Delhi election: Kejriwal's AAP stuns Modi's BJP with huge win

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP wins a landslide 62 of 70 seats, while right-wing BJP finishes a distant second with eight seats.

AAP leads in more than 50 seats while BJP trails with over 10 seats in 70-member assembly, according...

New Delhi With the counting underway for Delhi Assembly elections, the early trends showed the Aam...

