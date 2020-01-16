Hundreds of people fall ill after mass food poisoning at village feast in north India

A village feast turned into a poisonous banquet for hundreds of people in rural north India.

Hundreds of people fell ill after attending a feast in Deori Amritpur village in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh on February 9.

Footage shows medical wards and clinics packed with people taken ill from the incident.

According to district magistrate Kumar Prashant around 450 villagers attended the religious feast, and shortly after eating many began complaining of vomiting, nausea and stomach aches.

Prashant confirmed that a total of 307 villagers fell ill, with at least 20 in serious condition, however none were life-threatening.

The affected victims were taken to different public and private hospitals in the area.