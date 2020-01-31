Global  

F1 Ferrari SF1000 launched in Reggio Emilia - Unveiling

Ferrari’s 2020 challenger is called the SF1000, reflecting the fact that, at some point this season, the Scuderia will be the first team ever to take part in 1000 Formula 1 Grands Prix, in this the year that the top racing category celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The SF1000, built entirely in Maranello, was launched tonight at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in the town of Reggio Emilia.

It was a gala evening that celebrated the marque’s Italian identity, in a setting that reflected the essence of Italy in terms of the national flag, art, architecture and music.

The evening began with a flashmob, to a musical soundtrack composed specifically for this event by Maestro Leonardo De Amicis, played by the orchestra of the Istituto Superiore di Studi Musicali di Reggio Emilia e Castelnovo ne' Monti “Achille Peri - Claudio Merulo,” conducted by Sebastian De Amicis, as well as a set from DJ Benny Benassi.

As the music ended, it was the turn of Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri to speak, thanking everyone present for attending, including the town officials, the team partners and all those whose efforts will see this Ferrari perform on race tracks around the world.
