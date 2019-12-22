Global  

Mike Bloomberg To Open Campaign Offices In MA

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will open four additional campaign offices in Massachusetts Wednesday, after opening his first MA office in Springfield on Tuesday.
2020 Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Opens Nearly A Dozen Campaign Offices In Texas

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg is opening nearly a dozen campaign offices in Texas.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg is opening nearly a dozen campaign offices in Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:35Published

Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States [Video]Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States

Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

