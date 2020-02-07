Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop

Global  

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April.

Meanwhile, one of the stranded cruise liners in quarantine has finally been allowed to dock in Cambodia, after being turned away by five other countries.

Lauren Anthony reports.
Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 61

Yokohama, Japan (AFP) Feb 7, 2020 Another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Japan finds 41 more cases on ship as coronavirus alarm doctor dies

Japan on Friday reported 41 new cases of a virus on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama...
IndiaTimes - Published


