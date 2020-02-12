Global  

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The French Dispatch starring Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Anjelica Huston and Mathieu Amalric!

Release Date: July 24, 2020 The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is a comedy-drama movie directed by Wes Anderson with a screenplay by Anderson from a story by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman .

It stars an ensemble cast led by Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, and Mathieu Amalric.

The film supporting cast features several of Anderson's recurring collaborators, including Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, and Anjelica Huston, among others.
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' trailer is 100% Wes Anderson

In a French city, far, far away, an expat journalist (Bill Murray) assembled the finest reporters he...
Timothee Chalamet Bares His Body in a Bathtub for 'French Dispatch' Trailer!

Timothee Chalamet is showing off his bare body while taking a bath in the trailer for The French...
