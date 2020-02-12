Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The French Dispatch starring Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, Anjelica Huston and Mathieu Amalric!

Release Date: July 24, 2020 The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is a comedy-drama movie directed by Wes Anderson with a screenplay by Anderson from a story by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman .

It stars an ensemble cast led by Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, and Mathieu Amalric.

The film supporting cast features several of Anderson's recurring collaborators, including Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Schwartzman, Bob Balaban, and Anjelica Huston, among others.